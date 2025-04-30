Heroin Haul: Delhi Police Crackdown in Shahdara

In a significant operation, Delhi Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Shahdara's New Seemapuri area, recovering 106 grams of heroin.

The police, during a routine patrol, noticed a man behaving suspiciously. Despite his attempt to escape, Shekh Rajav, aged 28, was detained with a black polythene bag containing heroin.

Rajav confessed to engaging in drug trafficking due to financial hardships and named his suppliers, prompting further police raids in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)