Heroin Haul: Delhi Police Crackdown in Shahdara
A man was arrested in Delhi's New Seemapuri area with 106 grams of heroin. The suspect, Shekh Rajav, was caught during a police patrol. He confessed to drug peddling due to financial issues, and police are now conducting raids based on his information.
In a significant operation, Delhi Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Shahdara's New Seemapuri area, recovering 106 grams of heroin.
The police, during a routine patrol, noticed a man behaving suspiciously. Despite his attempt to escape, Shekh Rajav, aged 28, was detained with a black polythene bag containing heroin.
Rajav confessed to engaging in drug trafficking due to financial hardships and named his suppliers, prompting further police raids in the city.
