Heroin Haul: Delhi Police Crackdown in Shahdara

A man was arrested in Delhi's New Seemapuri area with 106 grams of heroin. The suspect, Shekh Rajav, was caught during a police patrol. He confessed to drug peddling due to financial issues, and police are now conducting raids based on his information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler in Shahdara's New Seemapuri area, recovering 106 grams of heroin.

The police, during a routine patrol, noticed a man behaving suspiciously. Despite his attempt to escape, Shekh Rajav, aged 28, was detained with a black polythene bag containing heroin.

Rajav confessed to engaging in drug trafficking due to financial hardships and named his suppliers, prompting further police raids in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

