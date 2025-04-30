IPGA Stands United Against Kashmir Terror Attack

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has expressed its profound sorrow and condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

In a statement, Mr. Bimal Kothari, the Chairman of IPGA, conveyed deep anguish over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. He emphasized the importance of national resilience and unity in facing such tragedies.

IPGA commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute measures in response to the attack. As the leading body in India's pulses sector, it stands with the armed forces and leadership in the fight for justice and security, while fostering global ties to bolster India's food security aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)