IPGA Stands United Against Kashmir Terror Attack
The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) condemns the Kashmir terrorist attack, emphasizing national resilience and supporting Prime Minister Modi's response. IPGA, representing India's pulses sector, advocates for peace and security. With a vision for global competitiveness, it strives to enhance India's food and nutrition security.
- Country:
- India
The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has expressed its profound sorrow and condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives.
In a statement, Mr. Bimal Kothari, the Chairman of IPGA, conveyed deep anguish over the incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the victims' families. He emphasized the importance of national resilience and unity in facing such tragedies.
IPGA commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute measures in response to the attack. As the leading body in India's pulses sector, it stands with the armed forces and leadership in the fight for justice and security, while fostering global ties to bolster India's food security aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harbin's Cyber Security Accusations Against NSA: A New Cold Front
Calls for Central Security in Bengal Amid Waqf Law Unrest
UN Experts Urge Italy to Revoke Controversial Security Decree Amid Rights Concerns
Strengthening Ties: India and Tanzania Unite for Defense and Maritime Security
Call for Dedicated Security Fund to Safeguard Indian Housing Societies