Deven Bharti: The New Era of Mumbai's Top Cop

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has officially taken over as the commissioner of Mumbai police, filling the esteemed role previously held by Vivek Phansalkar, who retired after three and a half decades of service. Bharti is renowned for his significant contributions to several high-profile cases, including the notorious 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Upon assuming his new responsibilities, Bharti assured citizens of his commitment to providing effective policing, targeting crime prevention, and addressing public safety concerns. He emphasized the importance of reaching even the most isolated citizens and filling existing security gaps through advanced technology.

The appointment comes with a downgrading of the position to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), aligning it with its traditional status after temporary promotions to Director General (DG) rank in recent postings. With extensive experience in Maharashtra's law enforcement and at the national level, Bharti's leadership is anticipated to chart new directions for Mumbai's police force.

