Revolutionizing Public Administration: Adapting to Technological Advances
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for evolving public administration training to adapt to new technologies like AI and quantum computing. At IIPA's convocation, he urged for continuous learning and effective communication, stressing the importance of preparing for 'India@2047' with a forward-thinking mindset.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the crucial need for public administration training to evolve in line with technological advancements. Speaking at the 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration convocation at IIPA, Singh focused on the impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
He stressed the importance of dynamic curricula that adapt to rapid changes in governance and technology. Singh emphasized continuous learning and policy adaptation, urging participants to contribute to India's futuristic vision, 'India@2047.'
In a move towards democratizing capacity building, Singh acknowledged IIPA for initiating grassroots training programs for local representatives. This expansion from training senior civil servants to local leaders marks a significant step in developing robust governance frameworks.
