Left Menu

Revolutionizing Public Administration: Adapting to Technological Advances

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the need for evolving public administration training to adapt to new technologies like AI and quantum computing. At IIPA's convocation, he urged for continuous learning and effective communication, stressing the importance of preparing for 'India@2047' with a forward-thinking mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:01 IST
Revolutionizing Public Administration: Adapting to Technological Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the crucial need for public administration training to evolve in line with technological advancements. Speaking at the 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration convocation at IIPA, Singh focused on the impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He stressed the importance of dynamic curricula that adapt to rapid changes in governance and technology. Singh emphasized continuous learning and policy adaptation, urging participants to contribute to India's futuristic vision, 'India@2047.'

In a move towards democratizing capacity building, Singh acknowledged IIPA for initiating grassroots training programs for local representatives. This expansion from training senior civil servants to local leaders marks a significant step in developing robust governance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025