Revolutionizing Public Administration: Adapting to Technological Advances

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the crucial need for public administration training to evolve in line with technological advancements. Speaking at the 50th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration convocation at IIPA, Singh focused on the impact of technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He stressed the importance of dynamic curricula that adapt to rapid changes in governance and technology. Singh emphasized continuous learning and policy adaptation, urging participants to contribute to India's futuristic vision, 'India@2047.'

In a move towards democratizing capacity building, Singh acknowledged IIPA for initiating grassroots training programs for local representatives. This expansion from training senior civil servants to local leaders marks a significant step in developing robust governance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)