Congress Pushes for Transparent Caste Census

In a recent call to action, the Congress has urged the government to allocate funds for conducting a caste census with complete transparency. This demand comes after the government's announcement that it will include caste enumeration in its upcoming census exercise.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overlooking social justice policies, accusing his administration of dividing society along caste lines. Kharge emphasized that without a comprehensive caste census, ensuring true participatory justice for every citizen is impossible.

With a nationwide caste census becoming a pressing election issue, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that while the Centre will oversee the census, some states like Bihar, Telangana, and Karnataka have already conducted their own surveys, sometimes non-transparently, raising societal doubts.

