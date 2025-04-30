First Prosecutions Begin for Migrants in U.S.-Mexico Military Zone

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated the first legal actions against migrants entering a newly established military zone along the U.S.-Mexico border. This move is part of former President Trump's broader immigration enforcement strategy, according to recent court filings.

In U.S. District Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, 28 migrants faced charges on Monday for traversing the 170-mile buffer zone. This area was recently established and is patrolled by U.S. troops. However, no migrants have been arrested by U.S. soldiers to date, as confirmed by Major Geoffrey Carmichael, an Army spokesperson.

Recent developments include a visit from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who referred to this as the initial phase of a plan to expand the buffer zone. The U.S. Army has taken control of 110,000 acres to create this zone, underscoring the administration's commitment to strict border enforcement without employing the Insurrection Act.

