Left Menu

First Prosecutions Begin for Migrants in U.S.-Mexico Military Zone

U.S. prosecutors charged 28 migrants for illegally entering a newly created military zone along the New Mexico border, part of a wider move to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border. The buffer zone, backed by U.S. troops, aims to deter illegal crossings without invoking the Insurrection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:07 IST
First Prosecutions Begin for Migrants in U.S.-Mexico Military Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated the first legal actions against migrants entering a newly established military zone along the U.S.-Mexico border. This move is part of former President Trump's broader immigration enforcement strategy, according to recent court filings.

In U.S. District Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, 28 migrants faced charges on Monday for traversing the 170-mile buffer zone. This area was recently established and is patrolled by U.S. troops. However, no migrants have been arrested by U.S. soldiers to date, as confirmed by Major Geoffrey Carmichael, an Army spokesperson.

Recent developments include a visit from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who referred to this as the initial phase of a plan to expand the buffer zone. The U.S. Army has taken control of 110,000 acres to create this zone, underscoring the administration's commitment to strict border enforcement without employing the Insurrection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025