Kolkata Hotel Fire Sparks Outcry Over Safety Violations

A fire disaster at a central Kolkata hotel has resulted in the tragic deaths of 14 individuals, sparking demands from the Left Front for accountability from the hotel owner and involved regulatory officials.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose expressed his sorrow over the fatalities and raised alarming issues regarding the hotel's adherence to safety protocols in the densely populated Burrabazar district.

Bose pointed out that there were no fire safety clearances since 2022 and accused the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police, and fire brigade of failing to prevent the disaster. He also cited a previous incident in Garden Reach as evidence of the ongoing safety risks facing Kolkata's residents.

