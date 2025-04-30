Left Menu

Kolkata Hotel Fire Sparks Outcry Over Safety Violations

A devastating fire in a central Kolkata hotel claimed 14 lives, prompting the Left Front to demand accountability from the hotel's owner and regulatory bodies. Allegations suggest safety norms were ignored, alongside questions about local authorities' roles in preventing such tragedies in the densely packed Burrabazar area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:22 IST
Kolkata Hotel Fire Sparks Outcry Over Safety Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire disaster at a central Kolkata hotel has resulted in the tragic deaths of 14 individuals, sparking demands from the Left Front for accountability from the hotel owner and involved regulatory officials.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose expressed his sorrow over the fatalities and raised alarming issues regarding the hotel's adherence to safety protocols in the densely populated Burrabazar district.

Bose pointed out that there were no fire safety clearances since 2022 and accused the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police, and fire brigade of failing to prevent the disaster. He also cited a previous incident in Garden Reach as evidence of the ongoing safety risks facing Kolkata's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025