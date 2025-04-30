Kolkata Hotel Fire Sparks Outcry Over Safety Violations
A devastating fire in a central Kolkata hotel claimed 14 lives, prompting the Left Front to demand accountability from the hotel's owner and regulatory bodies. Allegations suggest safety norms were ignored, alongside questions about local authorities' roles in preventing such tragedies in the densely packed Burrabazar area.
A fire disaster at a central Kolkata hotel has resulted in the tragic deaths of 14 individuals, sparking demands from the Left Front for accountability from the hotel owner and involved regulatory officials.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose expressed his sorrow over the fatalities and raised alarming issues regarding the hotel's adherence to safety protocols in the densely populated Burrabazar district.
Bose pointed out that there were no fire safety clearances since 2022 and accused the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police, and fire brigade of failing to prevent the disaster. He also cited a previous incident in Garden Reach as evidence of the ongoing safety risks facing Kolkata's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
