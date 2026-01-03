Raje Advocates for Empowerment of BJP Cadre
Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan chief minister, emphasized the importance of empowering BJP workers to strengthen the party. Highlighting their crucial role, she remarked on their significant influence in public work decisions, while urging officials to respond quickly to them.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has called for a stronger and more empowered Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workforce, emphasizing their vital role in the party's success. Her assertions came during the BJP's state-level organizational workshop.
Raje insisted that party workers are indispensable, likening their voice to that of the prime minister and chief minister. She urged officials to ensure swift response and action in public works based on party workers' recommendations.
Raje highlighted the transformation of the BJP from being overshadowed by the Congress to its current widespread prominence, attributing this to the industrious efforts of the party cadre.
