Strengthening Security: Jammu and Kashmir's Firm Stance Against Terrorism

In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has underlined a united determination to eradicate terrorism originating from the neighboring country.

During a security review meeting, Sinha and senior officials, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, strategized on comprehensive actions to dismantle terrorism networks, with an emphasis on eliminating the support system for such activities.

Sinha highlighted the vital need for synchronized efforts to nurture a sense of security among citizens, pointing to a stern crackdown on local collaborators of terrorist organizations to ensure lasting peace in the region.

