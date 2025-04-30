Victory for Free Speech: Columbia Student Wins Release in Protest Case
Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was released from U.S. immigration custody after a judge allowed him to challenge deportation efforts linked to his pro-Palestinian protest participation. The case highlights tensions over free speech and deportation practices under the Trump administration. Other students in similar situations remain detained.
In a significant legal victory, Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi walked free from U.S. immigration custody following a judge's ruling on his case. Arrested for his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests, Mahdawi's release underscores ongoing debates over immigration policies and free speech.
Born in a West Bank refugee camp, Mahdawi had been detained earlier this month while attending an interview for U.S. citizenship. His release, ordered by U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford, saw him exit the courthouse amid chants of support from protesters.
The Trump administration's actions against Mahdawi and likeminded foreign students sparked criticism and fears of free speech infringement under the guise of national security. Mahdawi's lawyers and supporters view his release as a beacon of hope for justice in America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports