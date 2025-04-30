Left Menu

Ukraine and US Edge Closer to Rare Mineral Deal Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine is negotiating a deal with the US for access to its rare minerals, vital for future US military aid, amidst its ongoing war with Russia. A strategic accord is aimed at fostering an investment partnership between the nations, amid challenging peace talks and increasing civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:05 IST
Ukraine is on the brink of signing a significant agreement with the United States to provide access to its rare minerals. The deal is intended to ensure sustained military support from the US, as Ukraine continues its protracted battle against Russia.

High-level discussions are ongoing, with Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Washington to finalize details. The strategic partnership would facilitate investment in Ukraine's development and recovery, despite strained US-Ukrainian relations since talks initially stalled.

This mineral access is crucial for Ukraine's military aid prospects, seen as reimbursement by the US after billions of dollars in support. Concurrently, peace negotiations remain delicate, with progress hindered amid rising Ukrainian civilian casualties due to persistent conflict.

