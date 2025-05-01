Rajasthan's Campaign Against Illegal Immigrants and Power Initiatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has launched a significant campaign to address illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. On Wednesday, Sharma instructed police to identify and deport these individuals, highlighting his administration's commitment to strengthening regional security.

In addition to security efforts, Sharma has placed emphasis on revamping the state's electricity infrastructure. During a review meeting with the energy department, he announced plans to ensure daytime electricity availability for farmers by 2027 and address industrial power demands. These initiatives aim to fortify the power generation, transmission, and distribution systems to better serve Rajasthan's growing needs.

The chief minister also engaged in discussions with the Asian Development Bank, focusing on upgrading Rajasthan's road network and exploring investment opportunities to enhance infrastructure development. These meetings underscore Sharma's broader vision for sustainable progress across various sectors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)