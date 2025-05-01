Left Menu

Rajasthan's Campaign Against Illegal Immigrants and Power Initiatives

Rajasthan's CM Bhajan Lal Sharma ordered police to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and improve the state's power infrastructure. He aims to supply daytime electricity to farmers by 2027 and meet industrial demands. Sharma discussed with ADB on road network upgrades and potential investments.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has launched a significant campaign to address illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. On Wednesday, Sharma instructed police to identify and deport these individuals, highlighting his administration's commitment to strengthening regional security.

In addition to security efforts, Sharma has placed emphasis on revamping the state's electricity infrastructure. During a review meeting with the energy department, he announced plans to ensure daytime electricity availability for farmers by 2027 and address industrial power demands. These initiatives aim to fortify the power generation, transmission, and distribution systems to better serve Rajasthan's growing needs.

The chief minister also engaged in discussions with the Asian Development Bank, focusing on upgrading Rajasthan's road network and exploring investment opportunities to enhance infrastructure development. These meetings underscore Sharma's broader vision for sustainable progress across various sectors in the state.

