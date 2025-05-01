Government's Gamechanger: Caste Enumeration Included in Upcoming Census

In a significant policy shift, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared on Thursday that the upcoming census will include caste enumeration, a decision met with wide approval from opposition parties.

Pradhan portrayed the decision as a 'gamechanger,' underscoring the difference between sincere governmental objectives and the empty slogans of opponents.

This development comes as the government criticizes opposition parties for leveraging caste surveys politically, a demand that has turned into a key electoral issue in several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)