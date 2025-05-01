Government's Gamechanger: Caste Enumeration Included in Upcoming Census
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, exposing the gap between the government's intentions and opposition sloganeering. This decision has been supported by most opposition parties, although they have used caste surveys as political tools. Various states have conducted their own caste surveys.
In a significant policy shift, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared on Thursday that the upcoming census will include caste enumeration, a decision met with wide approval from opposition parties.
Pradhan portrayed the decision as a 'gamechanger,' underscoring the difference between sincere governmental objectives and the empty slogans of opponents.
This development comes as the government criticizes opposition parties for leveraging caste surveys politically, a demand that has turned into a key electoral issue in several regions.
