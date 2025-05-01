Left Menu

Historic Appointment: Pakistan's ISI Chief Takes On Dual Role as National Security Adviser

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's new National Security Adviser while concurrently serving as the ISI chief. This dual role marks a first in Pakistan's history amid growing tensions with India. Malik's extensive military experience and leadership roles highlight his capability for the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:08 IST
Historic Appointment: Pakistan's ISI Chief Takes On Dual Role as National Security Adviser
appointment
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a historic move, Pakistan has appointed the current chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA). This unprecedented appointment comes at a crucial time of rising tensions with neighboring India.

Lt Gen Malik's concurrent positions as ISI chief and NSA mark a first in the country's history, demonstrating a significant shift in Pakistan's approach to national security amid recent terror attacks.

Lt Gen Malik, who has a robust military background with leadership roles in Balochistan and Waziristan, as well as academic credentials from Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies, will be taking over the NSA post that has been vacant since April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025