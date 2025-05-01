Historic Appointment: Pakistan's ISI Chief Takes On Dual Role as National Security Adviser

In a historic move, Pakistan has appointed the current chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA). This unprecedented appointment comes at a crucial time of rising tensions with neighboring India.

Lt Gen Malik's concurrent positions as ISI chief and NSA mark a first in the country's history, demonstrating a significant shift in Pakistan's approach to national security amid recent terror attacks.

Lt Gen Malik, who has a robust military background with leadership roles in Balochistan and Waziristan, as well as academic credentials from Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies, will be taking over the NSA post that has been vacant since April 2022.

