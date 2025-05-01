Water War Erupts Over BBMB's Decision

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has ignited a fiery debate between the states of Punjab and Haryana by deciding to release 8,500 cusecs of water to the latter. This decision, settled in a five-hour-long meeting, has provoked a fierce backlash from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who decried it as a 'robbery' of Punjab's rightful share.

Punjab government officials have contested the water allocation, pointedly noting that Haryana has already utilized 103 percent of its allocated share, and highlighted lower water levels in local dams compared to previous years. The officials of BJP-ruled Rajasthan, however, sided with Haryana, intensifying tensions over the issue.

Chief Minister Mann, supported by Aam Aadmi Party leaders, alleged that the BJP is pressuring Punjab to comply with Haryana's demands. Accusations flew as Punjab officials asserted that their state sacrifices are needed to meet paddy sowing season requirements, leaving no room for additional allocations to Haryana.

