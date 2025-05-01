Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal
A tragic incident occurred in Shahpur, Patna, where a dancer was sexually assaulted in front of her husband. The couple, misled by three men claiming to offer directions, was taken to a secluded spot. Two suspects have been arrested, while efforts to find the third continue.
In a shocking incident in Shahpur on the outskirts of Patna, a woman was raped in front of her husband, police reported on Thursday.
The victim, a dancer, had been returning from an event with her husband when they sought directions to the Dighwara railway station from three individuals. Instead, they were misled to a deserted area where the assault occurred.
Authorities have arrested two suspects, Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar, while a manhunt for the third suspect, Nagendra Kumar, is underway following the victim's statement.
