Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal

In a shocking incident in Shahpur on the outskirts of Patna, a woman was raped in front of her husband, police reported on Thursday.

The victim, a dancer, had been returning from an event with her husband when they sought directions to the Dighwara railway station from three individuals. Instead, they were misled to a deserted area where the assault occurred.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar, while a manhunt for the third suspect, Nagendra Kumar, is underway following the victim's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)