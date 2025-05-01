Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal

A tragic incident occurred in Shahpur, Patna, where a dancer was sexually assaulted in front of her husband. The couple, misled by three men claiming to offer directions, was taken to a secluded spot. Two suspects have been arrested, while efforts to find the third continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:28 IST
Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Shahpur on the outskirts of Patna, a woman was raped in front of her husband, police reported on Thursday.

The victim, a dancer, had been returning from an event with her husband when they sought directions to the Dighwara railway station from three individuals. Instead, they were misled to a deserted area where the assault occurred.

Authorities have arrested two suspects, Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar, while a manhunt for the third suspect, Nagendra Kumar, is underway following the victim's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025