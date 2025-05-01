Pakistan's Airspace Alert Amid Rising Tensions

In response to security threats, Pakistan is enacting a temporary closure of certain airspace segments in Karachi and Lahore for four hours each day throughout May, according to media reports. Airports nationwide are under heightened alert, aiming to safeguard against potential conflict escalation in the region.

This precautionary step follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, India, where 26 people were killed, mostly tourists, leading to intensified India-Pakistan tensions. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority confirms that commercial flights won't face significant disruptions due to rerouting.

Despite Islamabad's denial of involvement in the Pahalgam incident, suspicions remain, prompting Pakistan to bolster airspace security and enforce enhanced surveillance at all airports, seeking to maintain a vigilant stance amid mounting diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)