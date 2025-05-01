Temple Turmoil: Call for Probe into Andhra Pradesh's Sacred Site Security

YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a formal inquiry into the frequent administrative and security lapses observed at several key temples in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter shared on social media platform 'X', Gurumoorthy referenced the Simhachalam temple incident where seven devotees lost their lives following a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival. The tragedy has been attributed to the use of substandard construction materials, prompting calls for a deeper investigation.

Additionally, Gurumoorthy raised alarm over the Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple, citing mysterious deaths of sacred tortoises and violations of wildlife laws. He also highlighted the deaths of over 100 cows at the TTD Goshala, pointing to widespread neglect and governance failures. Gurumoorthy called for a central intervention to preserve the sanctity of Andhra Pradesh's temples and restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)