Temple Turmoil: Call for Probe into Andhra Pradesh's Sacred Site Security
YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct an investigation into repeated administrative and security issues at major temples in Andhra Pradesh, following incidents like the Simhachalam temple tragedy and security failures at Tirumala.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a formal inquiry into the frequent administrative and security lapses observed at several key temples in Andhra Pradesh.
In a letter shared on social media platform 'X', Gurumoorthy referenced the Simhachalam temple incident where seven devotees lost their lives following a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival. The tragedy has been attributed to the use of substandard construction materials, prompting calls for a deeper investigation.
Additionally, Gurumoorthy raised alarm over the Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple, citing mysterious deaths of sacred tortoises and violations of wildlife laws. He also highlighted the deaths of over 100 cows at the TTD Goshala, pointing to widespread neglect and governance failures. Gurumoorthy called for a central intervention to preserve the sanctity of Andhra Pradesh's temples and restore public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Grace CRPF's Historic 86th Raising Day Parade
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects ceremonial parade on 86th Raising Day of CRPF in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.
CRPF played a major role in wiping out Naxalism in the country, says Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.
CRPF's Resolute Stand Against Naxalism: Amit Shah's Bold Promise
Amit Shah Honours CRPF at Neemuch Parade, Vows End to Naxalism by 2026