Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Call for Probe into Andhra Pradesh's Sacred Site Security

YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct an investigation into repeated administrative and security issues at major temples in Andhra Pradesh, following incidents like the Simhachalam temple tragedy and security failures at Tirumala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST
Temple Turmoil: Call for Probe into Andhra Pradesh's Sacred Site Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a formal inquiry into the frequent administrative and security lapses observed at several key temples in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter shared on social media platform 'X', Gurumoorthy referenced the Simhachalam temple incident where seven devotees lost their lives following a wall collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival. The tragedy has been attributed to the use of substandard construction materials, prompting calls for a deeper investigation.

Additionally, Gurumoorthy raised alarm over the Sri Kurmanatha Swamy Temple, citing mysterious deaths of sacred tortoises and violations of wildlife laws. He also highlighted the deaths of over 100 cows at the TTD Goshala, pointing to widespread neglect and governance failures. Gurumoorthy called for a central intervention to preserve the sanctity of Andhra Pradesh's temples and restore public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025