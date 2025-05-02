Former Brazilian President Collor Granted House Arrest Over Prison Due to Health
Fernando Collor, Brazil's former president, can serve his 2023 corruption sentence under house arrest due to poor health. Arrested recently, his lawyers argued for leniency because of his age and medical conditions. Collor's case is part of the extensive Operation Car Wash probe that exposed corruption in Latin America.
In a notable development on Thursday, a Brazilian judge decided that former President Fernando Collor will serve his corruption conviction sentence under house arrest due to his deteriorating health conditions.
Collor was apprehended last week, facing an eight-year and ten-month prison sentence. However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted house arrest, acknowledging Collor's advanced age of 75 and his health challenges, which include Parkinson's disease, severe sleep apnea, and bipolar disorder.
The case highlights a significant chapter in the Operation Car Wash probe that unveiled widespread corruption, impacting several top-tier politicians in Latin America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Poised for Key Decision on Waqf Act Amendment
Supreme Court Raises Concerns on Waqf Amendment Act Amid Murshidabad Violence
Cleric Slams Opposition Over Waqf Act Petitions in Supreme Court
Supreme Court to Examine Secular vs Shariat Succession Laws
Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Swift Response Protocols for Road Accident Victims