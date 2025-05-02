Former Brazilian President Collor Granted House Arrest Over Prison Due to Health

In a notable development on Thursday, a Brazilian judge decided that former President Fernando Collor will serve his corruption conviction sentence under house arrest due to his deteriorating health conditions.

Collor was apprehended last week, facing an eight-year and ten-month prison sentence. However, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted house arrest, acknowledging Collor's advanced age of 75 and his health challenges, which include Parkinson's disease, severe sleep apnea, and bipolar disorder.

The case highlights a significant chapter in the Operation Car Wash probe that unveiled widespread corruption, impacting several top-tier politicians in Latin America.

