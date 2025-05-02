Waqf Act 2025: Controversy, Court Clash, and Communal Concerns
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, is under fire for allegedly violating the Supreme Court's 'basic structure' doctrine. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claim the BJP-led government threatens communal harmony. Criticism centers on political maneuvers and judiciary challenges, as the Act's provisions undergo scrutiny for their impact on Waqf property administration.
- Country:
- India
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, has sparked controversy, with allegations of it violating the Supreme Court's 'basic structure' doctrine. A senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accuses the BJP of disrupting communal harmony, described as the 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,' through the new legislation.
Sanjay Lakhe Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed to the Kesavananda Bharati judgment, claiming the amendment undermines this precedent while addressing a gathering organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He alleges the BJP-led central government compromised democratic norms for political support.
The Act, intended to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, is facing scrutiny in the Supreme Court. Despite facing criticism, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks against the judiciary have added fuel to the debate, energizing opposition protests and reassurances of support from Shiv Sena (UBT).
(With inputs from agencies.)
