Israel's Strike Near Damascus: Protecting the Druze in a Fractured Syria

Israel struck near Damascus' presidential palace, signaling its opposition to Syria's interim government and its commitment to protecting the Druze minority. This move follows heightened tensions in Syria, driven by sectarian violence and geopolitical conflict. The situation remains tense with calls for inclusive governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:46 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a dramatic escalation of military involvement, Israel launched a strike near the presidential palace in Damascus. This is a strong indication of its opposition to the Islamist-led Syrian authorities and a commitment to safeguarding the Druze minority.

As tensions rise in Syria following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Israel has intensified its military actions, including bombings and ground force deployments. The latest strike, confirmed by Israeli military sources, targeted an area adjacent to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's residence.

The move comes amidst recent clashes involving Druze and Sunni Muslim factions, aggravated by inflammatory rhetoric. Efforts to stabilize the situation include discussions between Druze leaders and Syrian officials, emphasizing unity over division. The global community, including the United States, stresses the importance of a representative future government in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

