Freedom at Last: Uyghur Men's Journey from Thai Detention to Canada

Three Uyghur men, detained in Thailand for over a decade, were resettled in Canada amidst global condemnation of Thailand's repatriation of Uyghurs to China. The Uyghurs, predominantly Muslim and Turkic from Xinjiang, have suffered severe repression, prompting calls for international intervention to prevent forced deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant twist to a long-running human rights saga, three Uyghur men have been resettled in Canada after spending over a decade in Thai detention. The move, confirmed by Thai lawmakers and activists, occurred months after Thailand's internationally criticized decision to send 40 Uyghurs back to China.

The men departed for Canada during Thailand's Songkran festival, as per activists Kannavee Suebsang and Chalida Tajaroensuk. The Uyghurs, a Turkic minority from China's Xinjiang region, have long faced persecution, leading to Western governments labeling China's crackdown as genocide.

Thailand's deportation of 109 Uyghurs to China in 2015 sparked global protests and heightened tensions between China, Thailand, and the US. Amid fears of further deportations, Thai authorities secretly planned additional deportations while publicly denying any such intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

