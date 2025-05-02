Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Family's Deportation to Pakistan Halted

The Indian Supreme Court has halted the deportation of a family allegedly overstaying their visa, pending verification of their citizenship. Authorities are to check identity documents, including passports and Aadhaar cards. The family can appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if dissatisfied with the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to prevent the deportation of a Pakistani-origin family residing in Kashmir until their citizenship claim is verified. Six family members, facing deportation following a terror attack, are allowed to stay as authorities assess their identification documents.

Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized that no coercive action should be taken until a final decision is reached. The family, who claim they possess valid passports and Aadhaar cards, can approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if they are unsatisfied with the authorities' conclusion.

With the family at risk of being deported, questions were raised about their entry into India and the revocation of their visa following the Pahalgam attack. The court recognized the human angle of the case, indicating that the family's legal residency claims should be thoroughly examined. Authorities have been instructed to expedite the verification process while safeguarding the family against forced deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

