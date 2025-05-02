Supreme Court Intervenes: Family's Deportation to Pakistan Halted
The Indian Supreme Court has halted the deportation of a family allegedly overstaying their visa, pending verification of their citizenship. Authorities are to check identity documents, including passports and Aadhaar cards. The family can appeal to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if dissatisfied with the decision.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to prevent the deportation of a Pakistani-origin family residing in Kashmir until their citizenship claim is verified. Six family members, facing deportation following a terror attack, are allowed to stay as authorities assess their identification documents.
Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh emphasized that no coercive action should be taken until a final decision is reached. The family, who claim they possess valid passports and Aadhaar cards, can approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court if they are unsatisfied with the authorities' conclusion.
With the family at risk of being deported, questions were raised about their entry into India and the revocation of their visa following the Pahalgam attack. The court recognized the human angle of the case, indicating that the family's legal residency claims should be thoroughly examined. Authorities have been instructed to expedite the verification process while safeguarding the family against forced deportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Shockwaves: Legal Battles, Stellar Wins, and Controversies
Supreme Court Stays Denotification of Waqf Properties Amid Legal Battle
Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
High Court Notice to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Over Poll Petition: Legal Battle Begins
Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle