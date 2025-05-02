Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drug Smuggling at Fruit Market
Navi Mumbai police detained 150 individuals amid allegations of drug smuggling via fruit consignments in Vashi's Agriculture Produce Market. Over 130 officers and personnel conducted an extensive operation. Documents and citizenship proof are under verification while cold storages and godowns were inspected with forensic support.
Navi Mumbai police on Friday detained 150 individuals following allegations of narcotic drug smuggling through imported fruit consignments at the Vashi Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee. The operation involved 30 officers and over 100 personnel.
Senior inspector Ajay Shinde from the APMC Police Station confirmed the detention and ongoing verification of documents, including proof of citizenship, but refrained from divulging further details.
The police, guided by tips from Mathadi union leader Narendra Patil, cordoned off the market, inspecting eight cold storages and numerous godowns. Forensic teams and sniffer dogs were employed to ensure a thorough search.
