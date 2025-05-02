CBIC's New Grievance Redressal Mechanism for GST Applications

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has called on central GST officers to establish a formal mechanism to address grievances related to GST registration applications.

In a directive to principal chief commissioners of central tax, the CBIC outlined that a monthly grievance report needs to be sent to the Directorate General (DG) of GST, who will compile and present it to the board.

The CBIC suggested publicizing an email address where applicants can send grievances with an assigned application reference number and jurisdiction details. Last month, the CBIC assured that GST registration could be granted within seven days, with a 30-day timeline for risk-flagged applications requiring physical premises verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)