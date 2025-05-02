CBIC's New Grievance Redressal Mechanism for GST Applications
The CBIC has instructed central GST officers to set up a grievance redressal mechanism for GST registrations. A monthly report on grievances will be compiled, and applicants can send grievances via email. This aims to enhance transparency by resolving registration issues promptly and publicly disclosing grievance channels.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has called on central GST officers to establish a formal mechanism to address grievances related to GST registration applications.
In a directive to principal chief commissioners of central tax, the CBIC outlined that a monthly grievance report needs to be sent to the Directorate General (DG) of GST, who will compile and present it to the board.
The CBIC suggested publicizing an email address where applicants can send grievances with an assigned application reference number and jurisdiction details. Last month, the CBIC assured that GST registration could be granted within seven days, with a 30-day timeline for risk-flagged applications requiring physical premises verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBIC
- GST
- redressal
- grievance
- registration
- mechanism
- transparency
- tax
- applicants
ALSO READ
Coal Import Monitoring System Revamped with Flat Fee to Boost Transparency
Judicial Immunity Questioned: VP Dhankhar's Call for Transparency
Waqf case: If registration of any waqf properties has taken place under 1995 Act then those properties can't be disturbed says CJI.
Haryana Leads in Gig Worker Registration with e-Shram Portal
MoSPI to Accelerate IIP Release to 28 Days, Enhancing Timeliness & Transparency