High Court Rejects Petition Against Robert Vadra's Remarks

The Allahabad High Court on Friday declined to intercede in a petition against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, concerning his statements following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vadra, linked to the Gandhi family, ignited debate by suggesting that non-Muslims were singled out in Pahalgam due to perceived mistreatment of Muslims in India.

The court, headed by Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla, stated that the petitioners, including the Hindu Front for Justice, have other legal paths to pursue instead of focusing on a special investigation team or action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

