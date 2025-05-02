High Court Rejects Petition Against Robert Vadra's Remarks
The Allahabad High Court has ruled against intervening in a petition challenging Robert Vadra's remarks post-Pahalgam terror attack. Vadra's comments incited controversy by implying targeted attacks on non-Muslims. The court cited alternative legal options for the petitioners.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court on Friday declined to intercede in a petition against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, concerning his statements following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Vadra, linked to the Gandhi family, ignited debate by suggesting that non-Muslims were singled out in Pahalgam due to perceived mistreatment of Muslims in India.
The court, headed by Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla, stated that the petitioners, including the Hindu Front for Justice, have other legal paths to pursue instead of focusing on a special investigation team or action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's US Visit: Engaging Minds at Brown University
Rahul Gandhi Demands Better Conditions for Indian Loco Pilots
Madras High Court Orders FIR Against Forest Minister Over Controversial Remarks
BJP MLA's Controversial Remarks on Vote Selling Sparks Outcry
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Atrocities Against Dalit Girls in Uttar Pradesh