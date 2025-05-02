Left Menu

High Court Rejects Petition Against Robert Vadra's Remarks

The Allahabad High Court has ruled against intervening in a petition challenging Robert Vadra's remarks post-Pahalgam terror attack. Vadra's comments incited controversy by implying targeted attacks on non-Muslims. The court cited alternative legal options for the petitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:27 IST
High Court Rejects Petition Against Robert Vadra's Remarks
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday declined to intercede in a petition against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, concerning his statements following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vadra, linked to the Gandhi family, ignited debate by suggesting that non-Muslims were singled out in Pahalgam due to perceived mistreatment of Muslims in India.

The court, headed by Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla, stated that the petitioners, including the Hindu Front for Justice, have other legal paths to pursue instead of focusing on a special investigation team or action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025