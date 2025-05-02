Freedom for Sixteen: Bonded Labourers Rescued in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant move, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district rescued sixteen individuals forced into bonded labor under deplorable conditions. The operation, involving multi-department collaboration, came after numerous complaints led to decisive action.

These vulnerable workers, including the elderly and mentally challenged, were found laboring at sites like brick kilns and farms, with only food as compensation for their efforts. Observers noted their impoverished state, marked by tattered clothing and evident exhaustion.

Efforts are underway to prosecute those responsible. A social worker highlighted suspicions of a larger network of bonded labor. With ongoing investigations, further raids are anticipated as officials seek justice for the exploited.

(With inputs from agencies.)