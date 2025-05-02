Controversial Slogans Spark Arrests in Indore
In Indore, police arrested a Congress councillor and another individual after a video appeared to show 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised during a protest against a terror attack. The councillor contested the video's authenticity, claiming it was fake and involved BJP members.
An unexpected twist unfolded in Indore as police detained a Congress councillor, Anwar Qadri, alongside a local traders' association leader, Razik Baba, on allegations of raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a protest.
The protest was originally organized to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, but its legitimacy was called into question when a video surfaced showing potential anti-national sentiment.
Local authorities registered an FIR based on the video's content, which resulted in Qadri and Baba's arrest. The authenticity of the video remains under investigation as political tensions rise, with demands for decisive action from various political quarters.
