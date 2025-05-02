Left Menu

Controversial Slogans Spark Arrests in Indore

In Indore, police arrested a Congress councillor and another individual after a video appeared to show 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised during a protest against a terror attack. The councillor contested the video's authenticity, claiming it was fake and involved BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:50 IST
Controversial Slogans Spark Arrests in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected twist unfolded in Indore as police detained a Congress councillor, Anwar Qadri, alongside a local traders' association leader, Razik Baba, on allegations of raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during a protest.

The protest was originally organized to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack, but its legitimacy was called into question when a video surfaced showing potential anti-national sentiment.

Local authorities registered an FIR based on the video's content, which resulted in Qadri and Baba's arrest. The authenticity of the video remains under investigation as political tensions rise, with demands for decisive action from various political quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025