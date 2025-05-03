Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strategic Strikes in Syria's Hama Countryside

An Israeli strike targeted an area near a village in Syria's Hama region. This incident is part of a series of military operations by Israel in Syria since rebels overthrew President Bashar al-Assad last December. Israel's actions aim to keep Syria decentralized and isolated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 03-05-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 02:15 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strategic Strikes in Syria's Hama Countryside
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli strike near a village in Syria's Hama region has drawn attention, according to a report from the Syrian state news agency on Friday.

Since the December deposition of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, Israel has ramped up military efforts within Syria's borders, using bombings and deploying ground forces into the southwestern region.

Israel's military actions are part of a broader strategy to maintain Syria's decentralization and isolation amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025