An Israeli strike near a village in Syria's Hama region has drawn attention, according to a report from the Syrian state news agency on Friday.

Since the December deposition of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, Israel has ramped up military efforts within Syria's borders, using bombings and deploying ground forces into the southwestern region.

Israel's military actions are part of a broader strategy to maintain Syria's decentralization and isolation amid ongoing regional tensions.

