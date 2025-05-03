Global Support Unites: Ukraine Joins UK's VE Day Procession

In a display of international solidarity, Ukrainian armed forces are set to participate in a British military procession to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. This event symbolizes global backing for Ukraine's continued struggle against Russian aggression, a sentiment echoed by the presence of about 1,000 members of the UK armed forces, including ceremonial units and military bands.

The 80th anniversary, observed on May 8th by nations such as Britain, France, and the United States, marks the historic date in 1945 when Nazi Germany surrendered unconditionally. Currently, U.S. President Donald Trump is actively seeking resolutions to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine which began with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Britain, maintaining a firm stance against Moscow, has been a committed ally to Kyiv, providing significant military aid and imposing extensive sanctions on Russia. As part of the celebrations, flags representing each Commonwealth nation, including those from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, will embellish the procession, honoring the collective sacrifice made 80 years ago, a sentiment captured by century-old veteran Jack Mortimer who commends the continued focus on defending freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)