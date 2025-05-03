Rising Tensions: India Bans Pakistani Goods to Safeguard National Security

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, India has announced a ban on goods imported from Pakistan. This decision follows a deadly attack on tourists in the contested Kashmir region, which India attributes to Pakistan-backed militants.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade in India confirmed the ban, citing national security and public policy as the main reasons. The move comes immediately after the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam area, which led to the tragic loss of at least 26 lives.

Pakistan has dismissed India's allegations of its involvement in the attack but has responded with its own measures, including halting border trade, closing airspace for Indian flights, and expelling Indian diplomats. The diplomatic row appears set to worsen with both nations exchanging threats and accusations.

