Tragic Motorcycle Theft Turns Fatal in Nagpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a 31-year-old man was murdered following allegations of motorcycle theft, police reported on Saturday.

The event, occurring on Friday, involved Satish Kalidas Meshram, a daily wage earner accused of stealing a motorcycle tied to the attacker's relative. This accusation led 23-year-old Vishal alias Vicky Kailash Shende to confront Meshram near Bhandewadi railway station, authorities disclosed.

During their heated exchange, Shende attacked Meshram with a sharp weapon, inflicting critical injuries to his neck and head. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Meshram succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint from Meshram's wife, police lodged a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to Shende's prompt arrest as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)