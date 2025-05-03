Tragic Motorcycle Theft Turns Fatal in Nagpur
In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a man was killed after being accused of stealing a motorcycle. The confrontation led to a fatal altercation where the victim suffered critical injuries and later died. The accused has been arrested, and the case is under investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a 31-year-old man was murdered following allegations of motorcycle theft, police reported on Saturday.
The event, occurring on Friday, involved Satish Kalidas Meshram, a daily wage earner accused of stealing a motorcycle tied to the attacker's relative. This accusation led 23-year-old Vishal alias Vicky Kailash Shende to confront Meshram near Bhandewadi railway station, authorities disclosed.
During their heated exchange, Shende attacked Meshram with a sharp weapon, inflicting critical injuries to his neck and head. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Meshram succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint from Meshram's wife, police lodged a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to Shende's prompt arrest as investigations continue.
