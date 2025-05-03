Left Menu

Extortion Ring Busted by Meghalaya Police Involving Militant Group

The Meghalaya Police dismantled an extortion network linked to the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, apprehending two members. The group sent extortion notices via WhatsApp demanding Rs 20 lakh. Police reduced the threat to Rs 10 lakh with cooperation from a victim, leading to arrests after a prearranged meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police have successfully dismantled an extortion ring linked to the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), arresting two of its members in the process.

Operating based on precise intelligence, the police initiated a counter-insurgency operation targeting this group, which had been issuing threats to local businessmen and government officials, demanding exorbitant amounts of money through extortion notices on WhatsApp.

SP VS Rathore revealed that thanks to the cooperation of a police-assisted victim, the extortion demand was negotiated down from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Pyndapbok Makri, at Lad Quinine. Further investigations led to the capture of another suspect. A case is registered, signaling an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

