Tragedy Strikes Fangak: Hospital Targeted in Deadly Bombings

A tragic bombing in Fangak county, South Sudan, resulted in at least seven casualties and left 20 others injured. The country's last remaining hospital and pharmacy were destroyed, Medecins Sans Frontieres reported, deepening the healthcare crisis for over 110,000 people in the region.

The first incident involved a bomb dropped on a pharmacy, leading to its destruction and damaging nearby hospital facilities. This attack was followed by another drone strike in Old Fangak, a town in the Greater Upper Nile region. Seven fatalities were confirmed, exacerbating the already dire healthcare situation.

The attack's perpetrators have yet to be identified, and no motivations have been confirmed. This incident raises concerns about renewed conflict, especially following the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, highlighting the fragile peace in South Sudan following the 2018 peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)