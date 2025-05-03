Madhya Pradesh Minister Sparks Controversy Over Police Shooting

Madhya Pradesh's Minister Vishvas Sarang has stirred controversy by suggesting police should have used lethal force against Farhan Ali, the prime suspect in a high-profile rape case in Bhopal. The incident unfolded after Ali was shot in the leg while attempting to escape police custody.

Ali, accused of rape and blackmail by concealing his identity and capturing videos of victims, was injured during the incident on Friday night. He allegedly attempted to snatch a police officer's pistol during evidence collection at a crime scene, prompting the police response.

The minister's comments have raised questions about the appropriate use of force by law enforcement. An official investigation led by the National Commission for Women is underway, examining the actions taken by police and addressing broader safety concerns for women.

