Punjab-Haryana Water Row Heats Up: A Battle Over Bhakra's Flow
The Punjab government skipped the Bhakra Beas Management Board meeting on water distribution, following a request from the Centre to release extra water to Haryana. A fresh dispute arose between Punjab and Haryana amid longstanding water-sharing disagreements. The BBMB governs water allocation from major dams among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The Punjab government abstained from a critical Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) meeting scheduled for Saturday, escalating a water-sharing conflict with Haryana. The absence followed a day after the Centre recommended releasing additional water to Haryana from the Bhakra and Pong dams, crucial sources for the region's irrigation needs.
Before the meeting, Punjab's water resources department requested postponement, citing the upcoming Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on May 5. The request highlighted procedural missteps in notice periods for prior meetings, which Punjab argued rendered previous decisions legally questionable. Hence, Punjab sought to adjourn the proposed meeting on May 3.
In a parallel development, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting in Delhi, endorsing the BBMB's directive to release 4,500 cusecs of surplus water to address Haryana's immediate needs. This decision, part of a broader annual quota allocation among Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, rekindled disputes over resource distribution, especially in light of the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal controversy.
