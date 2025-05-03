Left Menu

Advocate's Courage: Survives Bike-Borne Attack Over Pond Dispute

An advocate sustained bullet injuries in an attack by masked bikers over a pond lease dispute. The victim, Man Singh Yadav, identified two relatives as suspects. Timely blood donations from police officers facilitated his recovery, and investigations into the attack continue.

Prayagraj | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST
An advocate suffered bullet injuries after being shot by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting is believed to be linked to a dispute concerning the lease of a pond for fish farming, officials reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat explained that the assailants, whose faces were covered, targeted advocate Man Singh Yadav. 'Yadav was shot and immediately fell. He was transported to a hospital where surgery was successfully performed to remove bullets from his stomach and chest,' stated Gunawat. 'The injured advocate has pointed to two relatives as potential suspects, citing a longstanding dispute over the pond lease as the motive,' the DCP added.

Meanwhile, four police officers quickened to donate blood to Yadav, acknowledging his dire need. Their timely support has stabilized Yadav's condition, which is now considered out of danger, sources revealed.

A case was filed based on Yadav's allegations, and investigative efforts are underway to solve the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

