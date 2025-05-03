Left Menu

Trio Arrested in Ullal and Kankanady Stabbing Incidents

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with two stabbing incidents in Ullal and Kankanady. The victims, Faizal and Naushad, were attacked in separate locations. The police are investigating the motive, and a Test Identification Parade will be conducted. Further investigations are underway.

Mangaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:12 IST
Trio Arrested in Ullal and Kankanady Stabbing Incidents
Three men have been arrested in connection with two recent stabbing incidents, the police reported on Saturday.

The two incidents, which happened early Thursday within a few hours of each other, unfolded in Ullal and Kankanady Town police station jurisdictions. The first attack occurred around 12.30 am near Thokottu, where Ullal resident Faizal, 40, was allegedly stabbed by unknown assailants. An FIR has been filed at the Ullal Police Station regarding this attack.

The second incident was reported at about 3.30 am in Kannur, under the Kankanady Town Police Station's jurisdiction. The victim, Naushad, 39, was immediately taken to Unity Hospital for medical care. Separate charges were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's relevant sections. Following thorough investigation, police have apprehended Lohitashwa, 32, Puneet, 28, and Ganesh Prasad, 23, who have reportedly admitted their involvement in both stabbings. A senior police officer mentioned the motive is under scrutiny, and a Test Identification Parade is planned to ensure legal procedures, especially since the victims do not recognize the assailants. To maintain the integrity of the process, the police are withholding the suspects' photographs. The investigation is ongoing.

