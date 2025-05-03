Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Teen Found Hanging in Delhi Park

A teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Japanese Park, Rohini. The police are treating it as a suicide case. Efforts are ongoing to identify her, with a name tattooed on her hand possibly offering a clue. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching discovery, a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park, located in Delhi's Rohini area, early Saturday morning, a police official confirmed.

The girl, estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old, remains unidentified. Authorities suggest the incident may be a suicide, as no external injuries were visible. A name, possibly the girl's, was tattooed on her hand, which could assist in her identification.

The incident came to light at around 6:45 AM after a passerby alerted Prashant Vihar police station. The site was promptly secured, and forensic teams analyzed the scene. The investigation is active as officials work to piece together the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

