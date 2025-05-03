Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Teen Found Hanging in Delhi Park
A teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Delhi's Japanese Park, Rohini. The police are treating it as a suicide case. Efforts are ongoing to identify her, with a name tattooed on her hand possibly offering a clue. The investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching discovery, a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in Japanese Park, located in Delhi's Rohini area, early Saturday morning, a police official confirmed.
The girl, estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old, remains unidentified. Authorities suggest the incident may be a suicide, as no external injuries were visible. A name, possibly the girl's, was tattooed on her hand, which could assist in her identification.
The incident came to light at around 6:45 AM after a passerby alerted Prashant Vihar police station. The site was promptly secured, and forensic teams analyzed the scene. The investigation is active as officials work to piece together the circumstances leading to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- teenage
- park
- suicide
- investigation
- police
- Japanese Park
- Rohini
- crime
- Forensic
ALSO READ
Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Delhi Police Crack Down on 'Dunki Route' Illegal Entry Racket