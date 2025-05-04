Left Menu

India's SVAMITVA Scheme Sets Global Stage at World Bank Land Conference

India's digital land mapping initiative, SVAMITVA, will be highlighted at the World Bank Land Conference. The project, leveraging drone and geospatial technology, aims to secure land tenure and support climate action. Over 24.4 million property cards have been issued, unlocking significant land value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:30 IST
India's ambitious SVAMITVA scheme, which aims to digitalize land records, is set to take center stage at the World Bank Land Conference in Washington, DC. The conference kicks off on May 5 and concludes on May 8.

Led by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and other senior officials, the Indian delegation is prepared to showcase the scheme's impact on rural property management and climate resilience. Since its inception, SVAMITVA has employed cutting-edge technology like drones and geospatial tools to determine legal ownership in rural areas, issuing property cards to over 24.4 million households.

The conference will serve as a platform for global leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas on land tenure and governance reforms. India's participation will highlight innovative practices using high-resolution spatial data, furthering discussions on climate-aligned village planning and disaster risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

