Missile Threat from Yemen: Tensions in Tel Aviv
Israel's military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and other areas, and intercept attempts were made. The results are under review.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:01 IST
On Sunday, Israel's military reported efforts to intercept a missile launched from Yemen targeting Israeli territory. The announcement has heightened tensions across the nation.
Alarm sirens echoed through Tel Aviv and several other regions, signifying the scale of the potential threat the missile posed. Authorities assured that measures were being employed for defense.
While intercept attempts were made, military officials stated that a review of the results was still ongoing, leaving the public awaiting further details on the outcome of the interception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
