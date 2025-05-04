Bhopal College Scandal: Attempted Murder Charge Amid Rape Allegations

In a shocking development, Farhan Ali, the main suspect in a high-profile Bhopal college rape case, now faces an attempted murder charge. Authorities slapped the charge after Ali allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector during a failed escape from police custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla stated that the incident occurred in Sarwar village. Ali was reportedly injured in the leg when the weapon discharged amid the scuffle. A separate First Information Report was filed against him under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ratibad police station.

This case involves allegations of raping, filming, and blackmailing girl students by Ali and his accomplices. Since the case surfaced, five arrests have been made. In response, the National Commission for Women has formed an inquiry committee to investigate further into these disturbing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)