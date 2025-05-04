Left Menu

Bhopal College Scandal: Attempted Murder Charge Amid Rape Allegations

Farhan Ali, the central figure in a Bhopal college rape scandal, receives additional charges for allegedly attempting to murder police personnel during an escape attempt. The scandal involves accusations of rape, blackmail, and identity deception. Five individuals, including Ali, face legal action, sparking inquiries by the National Commission for Women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Farhan Ali, the main suspect in a high-profile Bhopal college rape case, now faces an attempted murder charge. Authorities slapped the charge after Ali allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from a sub-inspector during a failed escape from police custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Shukla stated that the incident occurred in Sarwar village. Ali was reportedly injured in the leg when the weapon discharged amid the scuffle. A separate First Information Report was filed against him under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Ratibad police station.

This case involves allegations of raping, filming, and blackmailing girl students by Ali and his accomplices. Since the case surfaced, five arrests have been made. In response, the National Commission for Women has formed an inquiry committee to investigate further into these disturbing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

