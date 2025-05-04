Rajasthan MLA Caught in Corruption Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan detained Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel on charges of corruption, officials reported. Patel, who represents the Bagidora constituency, attracted the bureau's attention after a complaint regarding a bribe surfaced.

Following the complaint, ACB officials moved to Patel's residence in Jyoti Nagar, where he was detained and subsequently transported to bureau headquarters for further questioning.

ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehreda is expected to provide more details during an evening press conference, offering insights into the unfolding case as authorities investigate the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)