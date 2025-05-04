Blade Attack Chaos: Road Rage in Delhi
An e-rickshaw driver attacked a taxi driver with a blade after a traffic collision in Delhi. Despite the injury, the victim called police, leading to the attacker's arrest. The incident underscores concerns over road rage incidents in the city's Dabri area.
A startling incident of road rage unfolded in Delhi's Dabri area, as an e-rickshaw driver allegedly attacked a taxi driver with a blade on Wednesday, according to police reports.
The altercation followed a minor collision, resulting in Gagandeep Singh, a Gurugram-based taxi driver, suffering neck injuries. Singh and his mother were en route to Vikaspuri when the incident occurred.
Police subsequently arrested the suspect, Rajendra of Rajapuri, after passers-by intervened and detained him. Authorities are highlighting growing concerns over such violent occurrences on city roads.
