Blade Attack Chaos: Road Rage in Delhi

An e-rickshaw driver attacked a taxi driver with a blade after a traffic collision in Delhi. Despite the injury, the victim called police, leading to the attacker's arrest. The incident underscores concerns over road rage incidents in the city's Dabri area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A startling incident of road rage unfolded in Delhi's Dabri area, as an e-rickshaw driver allegedly attacked a taxi driver with a blade on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The altercation followed a minor collision, resulting in Gagandeep Singh, a Gurugram-based taxi driver, suffering neck injuries. Singh and his mother were en route to Vikaspuri when the incident occurred.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect, Rajendra of Rajapuri, after passers-by intervened and detained him. Authorities are highlighting growing concerns over such violent occurrences on city roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

