BSF Set to Strengthen Borders with New Battalions

The Border Security Force is awaiting government approval to establish 16 more battalions and two strategic headquarters. These additions will enhance security at the India-Pakistan and Bangladesh frontiers. The proposal aims to address security dynamics and is expected to be implemented within five to six years.

Updated: 04-05-2025 19:26 IST
  India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is on the verge of receiving government approval to bolster its ranks with 16 additional battalions, comprising approximately 17,000 troopers, to enhance security at the India-Pakistan and Bangladesh frontiers. Official sources confirmed the development, marking a significant reinforcement of resources for the force.

The proposal, which already holds in-principle approval, seeks to fortify BSF's vigilance along eastern and western commands. These efforts follow heightened security demands prompted by the fall of Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina government last year and renewed challenges on the Pakistan front following the Pahalgam massacre in April. The Union finance ministry's final sanction is anticipated soon.

In addition to the battalions, two field command bases have been green-lit by the Union home ministry. These will be established in Jammu for the India-Pakistan border and in Mizoram for the Bangladesh frontier. Recruitment and training for the new battalions will commence, with completion projected over five to six years. The BSF now secures a 6,726 km stretch between the two crucial frontiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

