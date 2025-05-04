High Turnout Marks Peaceful Repoll in Assam Panchayat Elections

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) reported that the repolling in 44 booths during the first phase of the panchayat elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of 78 per cent.

Conducted across five districts, including Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, and Majuli, the proceedings unfolded smoothly without any disruptions.

The initial phase had a voter turnout of 70.2 per cent, with the next phase slated for May 7 and vote counting on May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)