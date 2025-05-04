Left Menu

High Turnout Marks Peaceful Repoll in Assam Panchayat Elections

Repolling in 44 booths during the first phase of Assam's panchayat elections recorded a 78% voter turnout. Conducted across five districts, the process concluded peacefully. Overall turnout for the phase was noted at 70.2%. The second phase is scheduled for May 7, with vote counting set for May 11.

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) reported that the repolling in 44 booths during the first phase of the panchayat elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of 78 per cent.

Conducted across five districts, including Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, and Majuli, the proceedings unfolded smoothly without any disruptions.

The initial phase had a voter turnout of 70.2 per cent, with the next phase slated for May 7 and vote counting on May 11.

