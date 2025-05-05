Trump Announces Alcatraz Reopening for Violent Offenders

President Donald Trump has announced his intention to reopen Alcatraz, the infamous former prison located on a California island, to confine America's most dangerous criminals.

In a statement made on his Truth Social platform, Trump lamented the influence of repeat criminal offenders, whom he labeled as 'the dregs of society.' He argued that a tougher stance on crime is necessary to protect the public from these individuals.

The directive to reopen Alcatraz involves the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, and occurs amid Trump's controversial efforts to bypass due process by sending alleged criminals to foreign prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)