Trump Announces Alcatraz Reopening for Violent Offenders
President Donald Trump announced plans to reopen Alcatraz as a high-security prison for America's most violent offenders. Citing a need to restore law and order, Trump emphasized using the facility as a symbol of justice. The announcement follows his ongoing clashes with the courts over incarceration policies.
President Donald Trump has announced his intention to reopen Alcatraz, the infamous former prison located on a California island, to confine America's most dangerous criminals.
In a statement made on his Truth Social platform, Trump lamented the influence of repeat criminal offenders, whom he labeled as 'the dregs of society.' He argued that a tougher stance on crime is necessary to protect the public from these individuals.
The directive to reopen Alcatraz involves the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, and occurs amid Trump's controversial efforts to bypass due process by sending alleged criminals to foreign prisons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
