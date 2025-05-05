Left Menu

Punjab Declares Water Stand-Off with Haryana

In light of ongoing tensions over water-sharing, Punjab's government has resolved not to release any additional water to neighboring Haryana. The assembly resolution accuses the BJP of attempting to divert Punjab's rightful water, criticized as unconstitutional. Despite humanitarian gestures, Punjab plans to retain control over its vital water resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab state assembly, led by the Mann government, passed a resolution on Monday amidst a tense water-sharing dispute with Haryana. Punjab has committed to withholding any additional water from its neighboring state, declaring the protection of its water resources as paramount.

Punjab's Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, unveiled the resolution, criticizing the BJP's alleged attempts to usurp Punjab's water through Haryana and central governance. Goyal accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) of illegal activities aimed at redirecting water.

The Mann government highlighted its ongoing initiatives to expand canal networks within Punjab. Despite providing 4,000 cusecs of water for humanitarian needs, Punjab insists on retaining the rest of its supply, alleging Haryana's demand exceeds necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

