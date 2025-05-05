Punjab Declares Water Stand-Off with Haryana

The Punjab state assembly, led by the Mann government, passed a resolution on Monday amidst a tense water-sharing dispute with Haryana. Punjab has committed to withholding any additional water from its neighboring state, declaring the protection of its water resources as paramount.

Punjab's Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, unveiled the resolution, criticizing the BJP's alleged attempts to usurp Punjab's water through Haryana and central governance. Goyal accused the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) of illegal activities aimed at redirecting water.

The Mann government highlighted its ongoing initiatives to expand canal networks within Punjab. Despite providing 4,000 cusecs of water for humanitarian needs, Punjab insists on retaining the rest of its supply, alleging Haryana's demand exceeds necessity.

