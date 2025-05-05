Left Menu

Operation Sankalp: Unmasking Naxalite Hideouts in Chhattisgarh

Two Special Task Force personnel were injured in an IED blast during a large-scale anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. 'Mission Sankalp,' involving 24,000 security forces, aims to clear insurgents from a vast area near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation targets hardcore Naxalite leaders and safe hideouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:41 IST
Operation Sankalp: Unmasking Naxalite Hideouts in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two personnel from the Special Task Force sustained injuries from an IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, where a major operation against Naxal insurgents has been ongoing for two weeks, police reported on Monday.

The initiative, known as 'Mission Sankalp,' commenced on April 21 and has mobilized around 24,000 security officers to pursue resolute Naxalite figures across the challenging terrain of Karregutta and surrounding areas straddling the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Authorities state that the operation, covering dense forests and rugged terrains over 800 sq km, is crucial for liberating land seized by the Maoist group. The mission has reported several injuries but also strategic gains, such as the killing of three female insurgents and the seizure of weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

