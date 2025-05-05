Operation Sankalp: Unmasking Naxalite Hideouts in Chhattisgarh

Two personnel from the Special Task Force sustained injuries from an IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, where a major operation against Naxal insurgents has been ongoing for two weeks, police reported on Monday.

The initiative, known as 'Mission Sankalp,' commenced on April 21 and has mobilized around 24,000 security officers to pursue resolute Naxalite figures across the challenging terrain of Karregutta and surrounding areas straddling the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

Authorities state that the operation, covering dense forests and rugged terrains over 800 sq km, is crucial for liberating land seized by the Maoist group. The mission has reported several injuries but also strategic gains, such as the killing of three female insurgents and the seizure of weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)