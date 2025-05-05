Tragic End for Young Dalit Labourer in Uttar Pradesh
The body of 19-year-old Shivam Kumar Saroj, a Dalit labourer, was found in a field in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh. Initial investigations hint at a murder following a relationship fallout. The police recovered a bloodstained stone from the scene, and an FIR against unidentified individuals has been filed.
A 19-year-old Dalit labourer was discovered dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Monday. Initial investigations suggest the case could be related to a turbulent relationship, police said.
Shivam Kumar Saroj, from Siyur village, had reportedly left for a wedding on Sunday but never returned home. His body was found the following morning, revealing a deadly blow to the head.
Authorities say a bloodstained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene. An FIR has been filed against unknown suspects, following a complaint from the victim's father, Nandlal Saroj.
