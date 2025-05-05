Tragic End for Young Dalit Labourer in Uttar Pradesh

A 19-year-old Dalit labourer was discovered dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Monday. Initial investigations suggest the case could be related to a turbulent relationship, police said.

Shivam Kumar Saroj, from Siyur village, had reportedly left for a wedding on Sunday but never returned home. His body was found the following morning, revealing a deadly blow to the head.

Authorities say a bloodstained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene. An FIR has been filed against unknown suspects, following a complaint from the victim's father, Nandlal Saroj.

