Left Menu

Tragic End for Young Dalit Labourer in Uttar Pradesh

The body of 19-year-old Shivam Kumar Saroj, a Dalit labourer, was found in a field in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh. Initial investigations hint at a murder following a relationship fallout. The police recovered a bloodstained stone from the scene, and an FIR against unidentified individuals has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:09 IST
Tragic End for Young Dalit Labourer in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old Dalit labourer was discovered dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Monday. Initial investigations suggest the case could be related to a turbulent relationship, police said.

Shivam Kumar Saroj, from Siyur village, had reportedly left for a wedding on Sunday but never returned home. His body was found the following morning, revealing a deadly blow to the head.

Authorities say a bloodstained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene. An FIR has been filed against unknown suspects, following a complaint from the victim's father, Nandlal Saroj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025